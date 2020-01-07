South Sioux City man to return to Utah to face charges from 1982 homicide

DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man will return to Utah to be tried for the 1982 death of a woman found bludgeoned to death in her apartment.

Bryan Reed, 55, waived his extradition Tuesday and will voluntarily return to Utah to face charges of murder and aggravated burglary.

Judge Kurt Rager explained to Reed during the hearing in Dakota County Court that he had the right to challenge the legality of his arrest, then asked Reed what he wished to do.

"Go back to Utah and talk to them," Reed answered through a sign language interpreter.

It was not immediately clear how soon Reed would be transported to Utah.

Reed was arrested last month in connection with the death of Wilhelmina Reid, 72, who was found dead in her Salt Lake City home on Aug. 18, 1982. An autopsy determined she died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head.

According to court documents, investigators reviewing the case in 2018 noted that Reed was among people listed in an initial canvass of neighbors who were never interviewed by police.