South Sioux Police investigating 2 related shootings Sunday; no injuries reported

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two related shootings on Sunday afternoon are being investigated by the South Sioux City Police Department.

No injuries were reported at either shooting location, according to a news release from Lieutenant Doug Adams.

At about 3:55 p.m., the department was notified of a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue. Within minutes, a second shooting call was received at a residence in the 400 block of West 23rd Street.

Officers determined that the two shootings were related, involving a person or persons in a light gray vehicle. The shootings are believed to involve an ongoing feud between known individuals, according to the news release.

If you have information about this shooting incident, call 402-494-7555.

