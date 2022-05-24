South Sioux RV company owner bound over to district court to face theft charges

DAKOTA CITY -- A judge has bound one of the owners of a South Sioux City RV sales company over to district court to faces charges in connection with alleged fraudulent sales practices.

Douglas Bras, 61, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, and Dakota County Judge Edward Matney bound his case over to district court. Bras is scheduled to be arraigned June 21.

A preliminary hearing for his wife, Shara Bras, 56, was continued to June 14.

Both remain free, each having posted 10%, or $50,000, of a $500,000 bond.

Douglas Bras is charged with five counts of theft by deception and single counts of conspiracy and aiding the consummation of a felony. Five counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number and one count of issuing a bad check were dismissed Tuesday.

Shara Bras is charged with five counts of theft by deception, five counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, three counts of violation of the motor vehicle certificate of title act and single counts of conspiracy and aiding consummation of a felony.

The two operate Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, and were arrested in April after a months-long investigation that revealed a pattern of selling campers on consignment, then using the sales proceeds to pay their own bills and debts rather than pay the campers' owners.

The couple, who live in rural, Hinton, Iowa, are accused of selling at least four campers ranging in price from $12,000-$18,500 on consignment. In each case, they did not pay the camper's owner or the owner's bank and never informed the owners the campers had been sold, court documents said. The owners did not learn of the sales until a police investigator contacted them.

Fremont RV Center also failed to produce a title to the campers to the buyers, who were then unable to register and title the campers, court documents said.

South Sioux City police continue to investigate the company's business practices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.