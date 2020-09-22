 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Sioux school employee jailed for sex agreement with student
View Comments

South Sioux school employee jailed for sex agreement with student

{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City teacher's aide was sentenced Tuesday to nearly one year in jail for arranging to have sexual relations with a student in exchange for the sale of prescription drugs.

Judge Douglas Luebe sentenced Candice Davis, 37, of South Sioux City, to 355 days in jail. Davis pleaded no contest in July to one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Davis was arrested in March after investigators discovered text messages between her and a then-17-year-old South Sioux City student in which the two discussed obtaining and selling prescription pills.

At one point, the boy said he wouldn't sell the pills without a service fee, which was determined to be "something of a sexual nature," according to court documents. In subsequent messages, Davis shared information about her sexual activity at a previous school.

The South Sioux City School District fired her in March.

Ex-Briar Cliff student gets probation for paying for sex with fake checks
South Sioux City man gets 15-20 years prison for sexual assault
Sioux City man placed on probation for sexual contact with 13-year-old
South Sioux City man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of child
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News