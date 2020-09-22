South Sioux school employee jailed for sex agreement with student

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City teacher's aide was sentenced Tuesday to nearly one year in jail for arranging to have sexual relations with a student in exchange for the sale of prescription drugs.

Judge Douglas Luebe sentenced Candice Davis, 37, of South Sioux City, to 355 days in jail. Davis pleaded no contest in July to one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Davis was arrested in March after investigators discovered text messages between her and a then-17-year-old South Sioux City student in which the two discussed obtaining and selling prescription pills.

At one point, the boy said he wouldn't sell the pills without a service fee, which was determined to be "something of a sexual nature," according to court documents. In subsequent messages, Davis shared information about her sexual activity at a previous school.

The South Sioux City School District fired her in March.

