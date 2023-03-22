DAKOTA CITY — The former owners of a South Sioux City RV sales company could face 60 days or more in jail and thousands of dollars in fines and restitution for defrauding more than a dozen customers during the past four years.

Douglas Bras and his wife, Shara, each faced 50 charges for a pattern of selling campers on consignment, then using the sales proceeds to pay their own bills and debts rather than pay the campers' owners while operating their business formerly known as Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive.

Douglas Bras, 62, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft by deception and single counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, issuing a bad check, second-degree forgery and knowing and intentional abuse of a senior adult.

Shara Bras, 57, pleaded no contest to 11 counts of theft by deception and single counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, issuing a bad check, intentional abuse of a senior adult and violation of the motor vehicle certificate of title act.

The charges pertain to actions involving 17 victims.

Sentencing for the Hinton, Iowa, couple was scheduled for June 21 in Dakota County District Court.

Under terms of separate plea agreements, both agreed that their attorneys and prosecutors will recommend a 60-day jail sentence, but prosecutors will have the option to seek an additional 360 days of jail for Douglas Bras and 270 days for Shara Bras.

Shara Bras will be fined $7,500 and ordered to pay $12,172 in restitution to the victims. Douglas Bras will be fined $5,000 and must pay $12,319 in restitution. Both will be placed on five years' probation and assigned 100 hours of community service.

The remaining charges against each will be dismissed.

The two were arrested in April after a months-long investigation in which buyers and sellers of more than a dozen campers or RVs reported to police they had received checks for insufficient funds after their campers were sold. Some said they didn't receive their title or payment until several weeks or months after the purchase was made. Customers also reported paying Fremont RV for items that were never ordered and received.

In each of the theft by deception charges, the couple admitted to selling campers on consignment and keeping the money without notifying the owners their vehicle had been sold or paying the owner or the owner's bank the sale proceeds. On two occasions, Shara Bras issued checks of $50,000 and $23,000 to separate customers, knowing the business didn't have funds to cover the checks. Douglas Bras wrote a $5,000 check to another customer despite having insufficient funds.

The fraudulent activity dated back to July 2019 and continued through March 2022.