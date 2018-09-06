DES MOINES -- A Sioux City speech pathologist's state license has been suspended indefinitely while he awaits adjudication of charges that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor female patient.
The Iowa Board of Speech Pathology & Audiology on Wednesday filed an emergency adjudicative order, ruling there was sufficient evidence to support allegations that during a May 31 meeting with an 11-year-old female patient, Jacob Rose asked her to sit on his lap and then removed her pants and underwear. The board's filing said that Rose exposed his penis to the girl.
The board ruled that Rose posed a danger to patients if he were allowed to continue to work as a speech pathologist.
"The only way to ensure (Rose) does not again solicit or engage in improper sexual contact with clients is to restrict his ability to work as a speech pathologist," the board's order said.
A disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 in Des Moines.
Rose, 35, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and lascivious conduct with a minor. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 5, though no trial date is scheduled.