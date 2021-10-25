Spencer businessman gets probation for tax evasion

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer business owner has been placed on probation and ordered to pay a penalty and restitution for failing to pay thousands of dollars in state sales taxes.

Christopher Burg, 38, of Spencer, pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to two counts of first-degree fraudulent practices and one count of sales tax evasion.

District Judge David Lester on Monday deferred judgment in Burg's case and placed him on five years' probation. Burg also must pay a $1,000 civil penalty and $15,000 in restitution to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

As part of a plea agreement, 22 other charges were dismissed.

In his guilty plea, Burg admitted he did not pay $22,503 in sales taxes for the third and fourth quarters of 2017 for Liberty Lanes and Southside Grill and that he attempted to evade or filed false tax filings for the 2018 tax year for A+ Carpet & Cleaners.

He was arrested and charged in October 2019.

