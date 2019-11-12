You are the owner of this article.
Spencer gentleman's steakhouse owner pleads not guilty to sales tax evasion
SPENCER, Iowa -- The owner of a Spencer gentlemen's steakhouse has pleaded not guilty to failing to pay more than $89,000 in Iowa sales taxes generated by his businesses.

Christopher Burg, 36, of Spencer, entered written pleas Tuesday in Clay County District Court to seven counts of first-degree fraudulent practices, 11 counts of sales tax evasion, three counts of failure to obtain a sales tax permit after revocation, two counts of second-degree fraudulent practices and single counts each of commission of a specified unlawful activity and failure to obtain a sales tax permit.

According to court documents, Burg, who owns Burg Endeavors, doing business as Liberty Lanes and Southside Grill, committed the crimes from April 1, 2017, through Oct. 2.

Among the allegations are that Burg failed to pay Iowa sales taxes totaling $89,241 from Liberty Lanes, Southside Grill and A+ Carpet & Cleaners. He is also charged with continuing to operate Liberty Lanes and Southside Grill after his sales tax permit was revoked for 2018 and 2019.

