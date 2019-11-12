Spencer gentleman's steakhouse owner pleads not guilty to sales tax evasion

SPENCER, Iowa -- The owner of a Spencer gentlemen's steakhouse has pleaded not guilty to failing to pay more than $89,000 in Iowa sales taxes generated by his businesses.

Christopher Burg, 36, of Spencer, entered written pleas Tuesday in Clay County District Court to seven counts of first-degree fraudulent practices, 11 counts of sales tax evasion, three counts of failure to obtain a sales tax permit after revocation, two counts of second-degree fraudulent practices and single counts each of commission of a specified unlawful activity and failure to obtain a sales tax permit.

According to court documents, Burg, who owns Burg Endeavors, doing business as Liberty Lanes and Southside Grill, committed the crimes from April 1, 2017, through Oct. 2.