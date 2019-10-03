SPENCER, Iowa -- The owner of a gentlemen's steakhouse in Spencer is facing multiple felony charges.
According to a statement released by the Spencer Police Department, 36-year-old Christopher Burg, who owns Southside Grill, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Grand Avenue as a result of a traffic stop.
Burg was then served an arrest warrant charging him with seven counts of fraudulent sales practices over $10,000, class C felonies; three counts of fraudulent sales practices under $10,000, class D felonies; 10 counts of sales tax evasion, class D felonies; four counts of sales tax violation-permit revoked, aggravated misdemeanors; and one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony.
According to the statement, Burg's arrest stems from a joint investigation by the Spencer Police Department, Iowa Department of Revenue, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Clay County Attorney's Office.
Burg is currently being held at the Clay County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.