Spencer man charged with attempted murder for stabbing

ROYAL, Iowa -- A Spencer, Iowa, man was arrested Sunday and charged with stabbing a Royal woman numerous times.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a stabbing in progress at 4:11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 300 block of Grove Street in Royal. Upon arrival, deputies found Cassandra Bicking, 26, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Spencer Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, Matthew Young, had fled the scene. Spencer police later located him near his home in Spencer and took him into custody.

Young was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. The incident remains under investigation, and more charges are anticipated, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

