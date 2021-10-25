 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spencer man charged with attempted murder for stabbing

  • 0

ROYAL, Iowa -- A Spencer, Iowa, man was arrested Sunday and charged with stabbing a Royal woman numerous times.

Matthew Young mugshot

Young

Clay County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a stabbing in progress at 4:11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 300 block of Grove Street in Royal. Upon arrival, deputies found Cassandra Bicking, 26, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Spencer Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, Matthew Young, had fled the scene. Spencer police later located him near his home in Spencer and took him into custody.

Young was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. The incident remains under investigation, and more charges are anticipated, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippine recyclers turn plastic into shelters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News