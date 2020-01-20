Spencer man charged with felony after standoff

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police, in which he allegedly armed himself with a butcher knife.

Dawson Walker, 21, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; operation without owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

According to a statement from the Spencer Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun at 10:58 a.m. in the 700 block of Fourth Ave. Southeast.

Once on the scene, the police department said officers determined that Walker had threatened the occupants of the home with a gun and was keeping them locked inside. Officers were able to enter the home, safely evacuate the occupants safely and remove the firearm. Then, Walker armed himself with a butcher knife and a standoff ensued, according to the statement.

At 12:25 p.m., Walker gave up and exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident. The Spencer Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Spencer Fire Department and Spencer Ambulance.

