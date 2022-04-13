Spencer man charged with firing shots during altercation

Spencer police responded to several calls reporting shots fired at 9:51 p.m. at 600 E. 19th St. Officers determined that Dilan Bartley, 28, had fired two shots during a verbal exchange with another man who was outside the building. Bartley was located inside and arrested without incident.

According to a complaint filed in Clay County District Court, the other man was outside the building, cooling off after an argument with his girlfriend. Bartley is accused of looking out the window of his apartment and starting an argument. The other man ultimately asked, "What are you going to do about it?", and Bartley allegedly pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the air.