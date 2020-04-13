You are the owner of this article.
Spencer man charged with sex offender registry violation felony
SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man was arrested Friday after it was discovered he had committed a sex offender registry violation.

Following an investigation, it was found that Michael Weissel, 27, was fired from his job and had not reported it to the Clay County Sheriff's Office within five business days. 

Weissel was charged with sex offender registration violation (second offense or subsequent), which is a class D felony. He was released with a court date. 

