Spencer man gets 30 years prison for stabbing

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to slit a woman's throat and stabbing her numerous times.

District Judge Nancy Whittenburg sentenced Matthew Young, 25, to 30 years in prison after Young pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to attempted murder and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. He must serve at least 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole. A charge of going armed with intent was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Matthew Young mugshot

Young

Young stabbed Cassandra Bicking, 26, on Oct. 24 at a home in the 300 block of Grove Street in Royal, Iowa. Sheriff's deputies responding to a call of a stabbing found Bicking with multiple stab wounds. Young was arrested later in the day at his Spencer home.

Young admitted in his written guilty plea that he tried to kill Bicking by trying to slit her throat and stab her in the chest. He stabbed her several times, causing injuries to her arms, neck and torso that required staples, stitches and multiple surgeries.

