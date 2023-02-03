SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man who fired a gun into the air during a verbal altercation at an apartment building has been placed on probation.

Dilan Bartley, 29, pleaded guilty in December to a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

In an order filed Thursday in Clay County District Court, District Judge Charles Borth deferred judgment on the charge and placed Bartley on two years' probation.

Bartley previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment and was sentenced in December to seven days in jail and fined $855.

A charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, and prosecutors previously dismissed a charge of child endangerment.

Bartley fired the shots on April 12 after looking out his apartment window and starting a verbal exchange with another man who was outside the building at 600 E. 19th St. During the exchange, Bartley pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds into the air.