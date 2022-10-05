 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man gets more than 19 years in federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY — A Spencer, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Armando Silva Reyes, 55, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 235 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Silva Reyes and others sold methamphetamine between January 2020 and February 2021 and on at least two occasions, Silva Reyes sold more than one-fourth of a pound of meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement. He and others received approximately 3 pounds of meth through the mail on Feb. 3, 2021.

