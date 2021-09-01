Spencer man gets probation for fake robbery

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man who staged the robbery of a Casey's store with his girlfriend has been placed on probation.

Jason Archer, 41, pleaded guilty in May in Clay County District Court to conspiracy to commit a felony. District Judge John Sandy on Tuesday deferred judgment on the charge and placed Archer on two years' probation. Archer also was ordered to pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $3,116 in restitution to Casey's jointly with Coty Wolthuis. Charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Wolthuis and Archer were charged with taking the money from the store's safe on Feb. 14, 2020. Wolthuis drove Archer from the store at 800 S. Grand Ave. and then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint.

Wolthuis admitted to police that a few days prior to the staged robbery, she had taken home approximately $2,000 from the store rather than depositing it in the bank. She told police she had planned to replace the money with her paycheck, but was unable to do so, leading her to plan the fake robbery with Archer to cover up the theft.