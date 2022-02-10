 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man hit with 15 years in federal prison for child porn possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man who possessed child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison.

Anthony Martin, 30, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Martin admitted in a plea agreement that he received and possessed at least 13 videos and approximately 162 images containing child pornography. He was previously convicted in Iowa of lascivious acts with a child.

