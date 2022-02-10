Spencer man hit with 15 years in federal prison for child porn possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man who possessed child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison.
Anthony Martin, 30, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Martin admitted in a plea agreement that he received and possessed at least 13 videos and approximately 162 images containing child pornography. He was previously convicted in Iowa of lascivious acts with a child.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.