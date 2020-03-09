Spencer man leads police on pursuit

SPENCER, Iowa -- A man is facing multiple charges after leading police officers on a pursuit Friday in Spencer.

According to a statement from the Spencer Police Department, at 11:28 a.m., officers attempted to stop a gray 1993 Dodge Caravan in the 200 block of East Eighth St., because the driver, 37 year-old Lonnie Whitford, of Spencer, had active warrants for his arrest.

The vehicle did not yield, and, instead, led police on a pursuit in town. During the pursuit, a passenger in the vehicle, 30 year-old Wesley Lloyd, of Spencer, was seen throwing a white powder out of the window, according to the statement.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of East 13th St. with Whitford leading police on a foot pursuit. The foot pursuit ended in the 800 block of East 12th St. with Whitford being tased. Whitford was then served arrest warrants for no valid driver's license, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance -- third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance marijuana -- third or subsequent offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and failure to serve a sentence.