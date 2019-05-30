SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has been convicted a second time for a scheme in which he filed false insurance claims and collected more than $50,000 from his insurance carrier.
Scott Leininger, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clay County District Court to one count of second-degree theft. District Judge Carl Petersen suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Leininger on five years probation.
Leininger had sought reimbursement for electrical damages he said had occurred to a motorized wheelchair, biometric hand device and an elliptical rehabilitation machine. He told the insurance company that the equipment had sustained electrical damage from power surges caused by lightning storms.
Leininger had filed similar claims in Plymouth County, where he pleaded guilty in February to one count of forgery, received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation.
An investigation found that Leininger collected $57,471 from the two claims and supported them by submitting fabricated repair quotes and invoices.