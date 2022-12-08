 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man pleads guilty of firing gun during altercation

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded guilty of firing a gun into the air during a verbal altercation at an apartment building.

Dilan Bartley, 29, entered a written plea Wednesday in Clay County District Court to a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and he will also plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment. District Judge Nancy Whittenburg accepted his plea on Thursday and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 30.

Dilan Bartley mug

Bartley

According to court documents, Bartley has entered a plea agreement in which the prosecution will recommend a five-year prison sentence for the intimidation charge be suspended and Bartley be placed on probation. A seven-day jail sentence will be recommended for the harassment charge.

A charge of assault with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed. Prosecutors previously dismissed a charge of child endangerment.

In his plea, Bartley admitted to firing the shots on April 12 after looking out his apartment window and starting a verbal exchange with another man who was outside the building at 600 E. 19th St. During the exchange, Bartley pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds into the air.

