Spencer man pleads not guilty of firing shots during argument

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded not guilty of firing a gun during a verbal altercation at an apartment building.

Dilan Bartley, 28, entered his written plea Tuesday in Clay County District Court to charges of felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and child endangerment.

Dilan Bartley mug

Bartley

Police responding to calls of shots fired at 600 E. 19th St. on April 12 said that Bartley had fired two shots during a verbal exchange with another man who was outside the building.

According to court documents, the other man was outside the building when Bartley looked out his apartment window and started an argument. The other man ultimately asked, "What are you going to do about it?", and Bartley allegedly pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the air.

