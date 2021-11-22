 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spencer man pleads not guilty of stabbing a woman numerous times

  • 0

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing a woman numerous times.

Matthew Young, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and going armed with intent.

Matthew Young mugshot

Young

He is accused of the Oct. 24 stabbing of Cassandra Bicking, 26, at a home in the 300 block of Grove Street in Royal, Iowa. Sheriff's deputies responding to a call of a stabbing found Bicking with multiple stab wounds. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Young was identified as a suspect and was arrested later in the day at his Spencer home.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
+1 
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rain ritual revived in Syria in hopes of ending devastating drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News