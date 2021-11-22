Spencer man pleads not guilty of stabbing a woman numerous times

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing a woman numerous times.

Matthew Young, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and going armed with intent.

He is accused of the Oct. 24 stabbing of Cassandra Bicking, 26, at a home in the 300 block of Grove Street in Royal, Iowa. Sheriff's deputies responding to a call of a stabbing found Bicking with multiple stab wounds. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Young was identified as a suspect and was arrested later in the day at his Spencer home.

