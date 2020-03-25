You are the owner of this article.
Spencer man pleads not guilty to passing fake $20 bills
Spencer man pleads not guilty to passing fake $20 bills

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded not guilty to spending several counterfeit $20 bills at Spencer businesses.

Jeremy Gayle, 40, entered his written plea Wednesday in Clay County District Court to six counts of forgery and one count of illegal enterprises influenced by unlawful activity.

According to court documents, Gayle used a total of 10 fake $20 bills from Feb. 22-24 to pay for items he bought at Pizza Hut, Hardees, Hy-Vee, Casey's and Dollar Tree.

