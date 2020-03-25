Spencer man pleads not guilty to passing fake $20 bills

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded not guilty to spending several counterfeit $20 bills at Spencer businesses.
Jeremy Gayle, 40, entered his written plea Wednesday in Clay County District Court to six counts of forgery and one count of illegal enterprises influenced by unlawful activity.
According to court documents, Gayle used a total of 10 fake $20 bills from Feb. 22-24 to pay for items he bought at Pizza Hut, Hardees, Hy-Vee, Casey's and Dollar Tree.
You have free articles remaining.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.