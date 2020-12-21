Spencer man pleads not guilty to staging robbery of Casey's store

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded not guilty to helping stage the robbery of a Casey's store with his girlfriend to cover up her previous theft from the store.

Jason Archer, 40, entered his written pleas Monday in Clay County District Court to charges of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to court documents, Archer and Coty Wolthuis, 31, took approximately $3,000 from the store's safe on Feb. 14 while no other employees were in the store. Wolthuis drove Archer from the store at 800 S. Grand Ave. and then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint, court documents said.

Wolthuis admitted to police that a few days prior to the staged robbery, she had taken home approximately $2,000 from the store rather than depositing it in the bank, court documents said. She told police she had planned to replace the money with her paycheck, but was unable to do so, leading her to plan the fake robbery with Archer to cover up the theft.