Spencer man receives 15-year federal prison sentence for selling meth

Joshua Currier, 31, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Currier conspired with others from January 2020 through February 2021 to sell at least 5 kilograms of meth. Currier also traded a 9mm pistol and meth and gave it to another person to settle a drug debt. Because of Currier's previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing guns.