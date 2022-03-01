 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man receives 15-year federal prison sentence for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Joshua Currier, 31, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Currier conspired with others from January 2020 through February 2021 to sell at least 5 kilograms of meth. Currier also traded a 9mm pistol and meth and gave it to another person to settle a drug debt. Because of Currier's previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing guns.

