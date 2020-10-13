 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spencer man sentenced to 15 years prison on drug, gun charges
View Comments

Spencer man sentenced to 15 years prison on drug, gun charges

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges.

Christopher Frerichs, 44, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Frerichs and others sold more than 500 grams of meth in the Iowa Great Lakes area from March 2019 through August 2019. During a controlled drug buy in Buena Vista County on Aug. 1, 2019, authorities seized approximately 1.5 pounds of meth and a loaded .45-caliber handgun from Frerichs. Later that day, officers seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from his home near Worthington, Minnesota. Evidence showed that Frerichs bought and sold more than 15 pounds of meth from late 2018 through 2019, obtaining it from sources in Colorado and Arizona.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News