Spencer man sentenced to 15 years prison on drug, gun charges

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Frerichs and others sold more than 500 grams of meth in the Iowa Great Lakes area from March 2019 through August 2019. During a controlled drug buy in Buena Vista County on Aug. 1, 2019, authorities seized approximately 1.5 pounds of meth and a loaded .45-caliber handgun from Frerichs. Later that day, officers seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from his home near Worthington, Minnesota. Evidence showed that Frerichs bought and sold more than 15 pounds of meth from late 2018 through 2019, obtaining it from sources in Colorado and Arizona.