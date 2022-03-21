 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS -- A Spencer, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for recording sexual acts involving a minor.

Ronald Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of production of child pornography. He was sentenced March 11.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Johnson and Melanie Hollingsworth, of Sioux Falls, on numerous occasions from Jan. 11, 2020, through Oct. 10, 2020, recruited, enticed and coerced a juvenile female to engage in commercial sex acts that were recorded by Johnson.

Johnson and Hollingsworth used texts and phone calls to set up the sex acts, after which funds were transmitted via Western Union to Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth, 36, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on one count of sex trafficking of a child.

