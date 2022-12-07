 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Kenneth Block, 35, had pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Block and others sold at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area from February 2021 through September 2021. On Sept. 29, 2021, Block was found with 170 grams of ice methamphetamine after giving consent to search his car.

