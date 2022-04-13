Spencer man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Steece admitted to possessing three pieces of mail that didn't belong to him on Nov. 26, 2020, when Spencer police caught him with his hands in a mailbox. Steece told them them he was returning mail. When officers tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants, he fled in his vehicle, leading them on a chase that reached 80-85 mph in the city limits and 126 mph outside the city.