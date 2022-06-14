 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Demetrius Wright, 41, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced June 3.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wright possessed a Glock .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun on Aug. 1 after another person used it in a Sioux City shooting. Wright had another person buy a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 .22-caliber handgun for him in April 2021 and then made a video with it to threaten another person.

Wright was prohibited from owning firearms because of a 2017 domestic violence conviction and two separate protection orders filed against him.

