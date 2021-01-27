Spencer man who killed wife dies in prison

CORALVILLE, Iowa -- A Spencer, Iowa, man who killed his wife in 2003 died Tuesday in prison.
Harold Duncan, 89, died due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Duncan was convicted of first-degree murder in Clay County District Court in 2004 and sentenced to life in prison for the January 2003 slaying of his wife, Karen Duncan, 62.
Karen Duncan was shot twice, and her body was found in the couple's motor home in Spencer. Harold Duncan was found seriously injured from an apparent suicide attempt and lying next to her in bed.
