SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer woman has been accused of assaulting a Clay County jailer.

Jessica Thornton, 34, is charged with assault on a person of certain occupations with intent to inflict serious injury, a class D felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Clay County District Court, Thornton allegedly rushed a jailer and pushed and punched her in the head at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

"She grabbed (the jailer) by her hair and swung her around by the hair till (the jailer) fell to the ground," the complaint stated. "Thornton then jumped on (the jailer's) back."

Thornton fell to the floor and grabbed for the jailer's neck, telling her multiple times, "This is where you die." Thornton also bit the jailer on the hand, causing her to bleed, according to the complaint.

Thornton had been arrested earlier that day for simple misdemeanor assault and trespassing.

According to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call for help in the 2000 block of 360th St.

The complainant reported that a strange female had just tried to enter her home after being told to leave. She was able to positively identify the suspect, who left before deputies arrived, as Thornton.

After Spencer police located Thornton at Ninth Street and Grand Avenue, Clay County deputies arrested her and took her to the jail, where authorities say she subsequently assaulted the jailer.