Spencer woman charged with impersonating officer to assault man

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer woman has been arrested and charged with pretending to be a police officer in order to gain entry to a residence to assault a man.

Spencer police were called to numerous reports of an assault at 5:40 p.m. May 25 in the 900 block of Second Avenue West. According to a Spencer Police Department news release and court documents, Tiffany Clabaugh knocked on the door to the residence and yelled "police department." When the man's girlfriend opened the door, Clabaugh forced the door open, damaging the door, and entered the residence carrying a tire iron.

Clabaugh is accused of hitting the man in the head twice with the tire iron, causing a concussion. Clabaugh also suffered head injuries, and she and the alleged victim were treated at Spencer Hospital.

Clabaugh, 28, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clay County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and impersonating a public official.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.