Spencer woman faces felony drug charges

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer woman is facing felony drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop on May 7.

During the traffic stop, officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle owned by Michelle Snyder, 48. She was charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp (class D felony); and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). She was booked into the Clay County Jail without incident.

Later the same day, a search warrant was executed at Snyder's Spencer home. As a result, she was charged with an additional county of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

