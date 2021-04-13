Spencer woman gets probation for fake robbery

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer woman who helped stage the robbery of a Casey's store with her boyfriend has been placed on probation and must repay money stolen from the store.

Coty Wolthuis, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in Clay County District Court to second-degree theft and making false reports. District Judge David Lester deferred judgment on the charges and placed her on probation for three years. She also must pay a $1,000 civil penalty and $3,116 in restitution to Casey's jointly with Jason Archer.

Wolthuis and Archer were charged with taking the money from the store's safe on Feb. 14, 2020. Wolthuis drove Archer from the store at 800 S. Grand Ave. and then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint.

Wolthuis admitted to police that a few days prior to the staged robbery, she had taken home approximately $2,000 from the store rather than depositing it in the bank. She told police she had planned to replace the money with her paycheck, but was unable to do so, leading her to plan the fake robbery with Archer to cover up the theft.

Archer, 40, of Spencer, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony and is scheduled to stand trial June 1.

