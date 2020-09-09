Spencer woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

Shana Mull, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 82 months in prison after pleading guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mull was involved with others who sold more than 10 pounds of meth in the Iowa Great Lakes area from June through August in 2019. Twice in August 2019 she eluded authorities in high-speed chases that resulted in substantial property damage. She was arrested in an Okoboji, Iowa, self-storage unit, where she and her boyfriend were living temporarily.