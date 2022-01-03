Spencer YMCA settles ADA dispute

SPENCER, Iowa -- The YMCA of Spencer has settled a dispute regarding allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The YMCA reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, which announced the agreement Monday.

"Ensuring that children with disabilities, and their families, have equal access to public accommodations goes to the heart of the ADA's promises and protections. I commend the YMCA of Spencer for working with us," U.S. Attorney Sean Berry said in a news release.

The dispute stemmed from allegations that the YMCA of Spencer had failed to reasonably modify its policies, practices and procedures, resulting in the exclusion of a child diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder from its programs.

Under the settlement agreement, the YMCA has agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and institute policies and procedures to evaluate members' requests for modifications to ensure ADA compliance. The settlement also prohibits staff members from performing restraints on minors on the YMCA's premises.

