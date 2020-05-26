You are the owner of this article.
Spirit Lake man charged with 1st-degree murder in Ireton shooting
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of another man at a home in rural Sioux County.

Gregg Winterfeld mugshot

Winterfeld

Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle on Friday filed a trial information charging Gregg Winterfeld with first-degree murder. The charge alleges that on May 10, Winterfeld with "malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately and with premeditation" killed Grant Wilson.

Winterfeld's arraignment was scheduled for June 8 in Sioux County District Court.

Winterfield, 70, had been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by a 50-year prison sentence. If convicted of first-degree murder, Winterfeld would face an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a disturbance at the 4500 block of Dove Avenue three miles northwest of Ireton found Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, dead inside the house. Another person inside the house at the time of the shooting was no harmed.

According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.

