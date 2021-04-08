Spirit Lake man found guilty of fatal shooting

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A jury on Wednesday found a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man guilty of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance in a rural Sioux County home.
Jurors reached their verdict in the early evening, finding Gregg Winterfeld guilty of second-degree murder for the May 9 shooting death of Grant Wilson.
Winterfeld, 71, had been charged in Sioux County District Court with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge, which is punishable by a 50-year prison sentence.
A sentencing date has yet to be set.
Winterfeld shot Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Sheriff's deputies who responded to an emergency call found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed. Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.
The three in the house had been drinking beer and Black Velvet whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting, court documents said.