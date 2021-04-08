Spirit Lake man found guilty of fatal shooting

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A jury on Wednesday found a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man guilty of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance in a rural Sioux County home.

Jurors reached their verdict in the early evening, finding Gregg Winterfeld guilty of second-degree murder for the May 9 shooting death of Grant Wilson.

Winterfeld, 71, had been charged in Sioux County District Court with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge, which is punishable by a 50-year prison sentence.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Winterfeld shot Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Sheriff's deputies who responded to an emergency call found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed. Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.