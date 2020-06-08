Spirit Lake man pleads not guilty to murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting another man at a rural Sioux County home.

Gregg Winterfeld, 70, entered his written plea Friday in Sioux County District Court to first-degree murder. A trial date has yet to be set.

Winterfeld is accused of shooting Grant Wilson on May 10 at a house in the 4500 block of Dove Avenue near Ireton.

Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the scene found Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, dead inside the house. Another person inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed.

According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled a Ruger .22-caliber revolver on Wilson and shot him in the forehead.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Winterfeld would face an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

