Spirit Lake man sentenced to 50 years for murder

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Someday Kathy Lottman might forgive the man who shot and killed her brother.

Monday was not that day.

"Maybe God can forgive you, but right now I can't," Lottman said to Gregg Winterfeld, who fatally shot Grant Wilson, referred to as Wayne in statements given by seven family members who spoke at Winterfeld's sentencing hearing Monday in Sioux County District Court.

Wearing orange T-shirts and bandanas in honor of their husband, brother and father, Wilson's family members spoke of the pain they continue to feel and condemned Winterfeld's actions.

"Our family will never have closure from this," Wilson's sister Denise Oliver said. "I truly hope that God himself escorts you to hell."

A jury found Winterfeld guilty in October of second-degree murder for the May 9, 2020, death of Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa.

Winterfeld, 71, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, likely will spend the rest of his life in prison. District Judge Jeffrey Neary sentenced him to a state-mandated 50 years in prison, and he must serve at least 35 years before he's eligible for parole. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Wilson's estate or heirs.

Winterfeld had claimed he acted in self-defense and reasserted that before he was sentenced.

"I believe the only thing that I'm guilty of is defending myself," Winterfeld told Neary.

Winterfeld shot Wilson at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house while the two were arguing. Winterfeld pulled out a Ruger .22-caliber revolver and shot Wilson in the forehead. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the scene found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed. The three had been drinking beer and whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Winterfeld was found guilty by a jury in April of second-degree murder, a lesser charge that allowed him to avoid a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Neary granted Winterfeld a new trial in June because of an error made while choosing the jury.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly had sought to have the second trial moved from Sioux County. Neary overruled his motion, and the case proceeded to a second trial, ending with the same guilty verdict as in the first.

Kelly said Monday he will appeal the verdict to the Iowa Supreme Court.

