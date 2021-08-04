 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spirit Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
0 Comments

Spirit Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man who illegally possessed a firearm has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Dylan Hurd, 30, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced Friday to 63 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hurd admitted to possessing a .380 ACP caliber handgun despite knowing he was prohibited from doing so because of a 2017 assault conviction in Dickinson County.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer surveying Surfside damage: 'This is huge'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News