Spirit Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man who illegally possessed a firearm has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Dylan Hurd, 30, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced Friday to 63 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hurd admitted to possessing a .380 ACP caliber handgun despite knowing he was prohibited from doing so because of a 2017 assault conviction in Dickinson County.

