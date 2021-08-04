Spirit Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man who illegally possessed a firearm has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.
Dylan Hurd, 30, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced Friday to 63 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hurd admitted to possessing a .380 ACP caliber handgun despite knowing he was prohibited from doing so because of a 2017 assault conviction in Dickinson County.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
