Spirit Lake man sentenced to prison for child porn possession
Spirit Lake man sentenced to prison for child porn possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Paul Hicks, 65, had pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possessing pictures of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in September 2016.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers executed a search warrant on his home and seized a laptop computer, which contained at least 146 images of child pornography.

At sentencing, Hicks admitted to grooming multiple children since the 1970s with gifts, drugs and alcohol to sexually abuse them. He was sentenced in 2017 in Dickinson County District Court to 10 years in prison on one count of lascivious acts with a child.

Hicks
