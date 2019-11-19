You are the owner of this article.
Spirit Lake police seek stabbing suspect
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Spirit Lake police are seeking the public's help to locate a man suspected of stabbing a woman inside a convenience store Monday night.

Dickinson County dispatch received a 911 call at 10:56 p.m. reporting a stabbing inside a Spirit Lake Kum & Go store. Before officers arrived, the suspect, Teangelo Lamel Grice, 43, had fled the store on foot and could not be located.

The woman was transported to Lake Regional Health Care with non life-threatening injuries.

Grice, described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, third-offense domestic abuse assault, violation of a no-contact order, false imprisonment, first-degree burglary and assault while displaying a weapon.

Anyone who sees Grice or knows his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Spirit Lake Police Department at (712) 336-5776 or the Dickinson County Communications Center at (712) 336-2525.

Teangelo Grice mugshot

