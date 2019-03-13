SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Four Spirit Lake residents face felony charges after Spirit Lake Police executed a search warrant at 1006 12th Street.
As a result of the raid, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be methamphetamine was seized, the Spirit Lake Police Department said in a news release.
Ami Jean Smith, 32, Alyson Elaine Campbell, 24, and Jonathan Thomas Donovan, 31, have each been charged with possession of methamphetamine (class B felony); child endangerment/meth exposure (class D felony); failure to affix a drug tax stamp (class D felony); possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor); and prohibited acts (aggravated misdemeanor).
Josh Robert Titus, 20, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (class B felony).