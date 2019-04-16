{{featured_button_text}}

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa -- A woman and an infant were injured in a single vehicle accident, Monday afternoon on C-13, just west of 150th Avenue.

Investigators say that a vehicle driven by Kayla Farrell, 24, of Spirit Lake, was eastbound on C-13, approaching 150th Avenue, when it left the roadway, entering the north ditch. The vehicle then struck an embankment, becoming airborne. After clearing a fence and two trees, the vehicle finally came to a rest.

Farrell and a one-year-old child were injured in the accident. They were both transported by ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center ambulance.

Farrell was later life-flighted to a Sioux City hospital for her injuries. The infant was released to a family member after being released. 

