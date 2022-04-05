Stabbing being investigated by Sioux City Police

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place shortly after noon Tuesday after a group of Morningside roommates got in a fight.

At around 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to a report of a shot being fired in the area of S. Irene Street and Washington Avenue, according to a press release from the department.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation found that three roommates at a residence in the 500 block of S. Irene Street had gotten into an altercation in their residence. One of the roommates armed himself with a knife and stabbed the other roommate, according to the press release.

The suspect then fled the residence, along with a man and a woman that had been in his company. The third roommate, who was not stabbed, gave chase to the trio, and one of the fleeing group fired a gun at the pursuing roommate.

No one was injured by the gunfire. None of the individuals involved in the incident have been identified, and it was unclear whether any arrests had been made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.