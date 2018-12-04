WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- A Wakefield man who called authorities to report he had been stabbed wound up in custody on sexual assault charges.
Dixon County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of Johnson Street in Wakefield at 7:12 a.m. Saturday and found Emmanuel Manjarrez-Garcia with a laceration on his arm. Rescue personnel treated his wound, but he refused to be transported to a hospital.
According to a news release from the Dixon County Sheriff's Office, Fabiola Rosas-Garcia was arrested for second-degree assault, domestic assault and disturbing the peace.
During the investigation, deputies determined there was a report and evidence of a sexual assault, and Manjarrez-Garcia was arrested on charges of first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, domestic assault and disturbing the peace of his wife, the news release said.
The Dixon County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.