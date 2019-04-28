SIOUX CITY -- A man injured after an altercation and stabbing early Sunday morning declined to press charges against a group who may have assaulted him.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 3:39 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth and Jones streets for a disturbance. Multiple people covered with blood were found inside a vehicle in the area.
None of the occupants claimed to be a victim and told officers the suspect had fled in an unknown direction.
Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with a stab wound in his arm. The man was believed to have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the vehicle.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening. After he signed a release, an investigation into the incident was terminated.